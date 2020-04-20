PM to announce today whether Alert Level 4 will be extended

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether the Alert Level 4 will be extended or if the country will change into Level 3 today.

Last week Ardern revealed what restrictions will be in place for New Zealanders once the country moves into Alert Level 3.

“Alert Level 3 will see many significant restrictions on New Zealanders’ movements retained, but will permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way that will allow the economic recovery to begin,” she says.

Alert Level 3 restrictions. Source: Ministry of Health

Level 3 will be a progression, not a rush to normality. Ardern says it carries forward many of the restrictions in place at Level 4, including the requirement to mainly be at home in your bubble and to limit contact with others.

“Protecting the health of New Zealanders is our primary focus but we also need to position the economy for recovery. Importantly the test for a business opening at Level 3 moves to it being safe, rather than being essential,” Ardern says.

