PM announces 19 September general election

Prime Minister announced that this years’ general election will be on 19th of September. This means, in effect, that the Labour Party have less than nine months, to convince voters, that they deserve to stay in power.

This is the earliest election announcement in nine years. Traditionally, National Prime Ministers would make their announcements in February or March.

PM Ardern says, “It’s always been my personal view that this is best practice. It’s fair and allows our Electoral Commission to prepare.”

This is the total opposite of her mentor, Helen Clark, who in 2008 announced her last General Election on 12 September, to take place on 8 November.