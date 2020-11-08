PM congratulates Joe Biden & Kamala Harris on presidential victory

The US Presidential elections have come to a close with Joe Biden beating Donald Trump and now set to become the 46th President of the United States.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the new President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Ardern said in a statement.

“New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions."

The Prime Minister also acknowledged outgoing President Donald Trump.

“New Zealand has enjoyed positive and cooperative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions,” she said.

President-elect Biden visited New Zealand in 2016 as part of President Obama's administration.