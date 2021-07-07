PM defends government on hundreds of job losses at Kawerau Mill, Marsden Point

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern maintains lack of demand for newspapers is behind the closure of the Paper Mill at Kawerau, despite claims from industry leaders that Chinese government domestic subsidies are making timber processing plants unsustainable.

Ardern told Māori Television's Tapatahi 'today the fact that people aren't continuing to buy newspapers to the same degree they used to means that the global demand for newsprint is changing.

"Unfortunately, that does mean a toll for that local community."

Last week's Kawerau mill closure saw the loss of 160 jobs. The closure comes within weeks of a similar announcement in Northland where Marsden Point Oil refinery parent company Refinery NZ said its shareholders are likely to vote in favour of shuttering the refinery and converting it to a storage facility. That closure would result in the loss of some 200 jobs.

In Kawerau 61.7% of the population are Māori. Similarly, nearly 40% of the population in Northland are tangata whenua.

Timber industry representatives say by using steam (a by-product of the local geothermal electricity plant) the Kawerau mill was more environmentally friendly than Chinese plants, which they allege benefit from unfair government subsidies.

Wood Processors and Manufacturing Association chief executive Jon Tanner told RNZ New Zealand processors were up against a trading environment that was far from fair and the government needed to step in.

Asked if she had any recourse against unfair Chinese competition Ardern said she was working to future-proof New Zealand industry. "That same call is happening for others around the world. I think the idea that we revert or we slide backwards to be competitive ... all of us have these obligations.

High electricity prices by state-owned electric companies is another reason given for closures across the sector. Asked if the government was doing enough to keep the plants open, Ardern said these were ultimately decisions that had been made by owners and shareholders.

"e will see if there are shifts in things they might be doing. In the case of Marsden Point we were working with the companies to see if biofuels might be an option for them in the future. But these aren't decisions made by the government."

Asked if allowing less environmentally damaging plants to close as China builds a new coal power plant every week was hypocritical to New Zealand's clean, green image Ardern said "I'd point out this isn't a plant owned by the government. They ultimately have made this decision."

Societal challenges

The unemployment rate in Kawerau District hit 24.7 per cent in 2019 for people aged 15 years and over.

The New Zealand Herald reports societal issues such as drug use in the Kawerau district has soared since the mill's first and second pulp processing machines began closing in the early 2000s. A May 2019 report revealed 600 methamphetamine users were identified among the region's total population of roughly 6000.

Ardern trumpeted the billions invested in regional New Zealand by the government since coming to office in 2017. The lion's share of that funding came from the $3.1 billion Provincial Growth Fund, a policy implemented as a result of the coalition arrangement with New Zealand First.

Additional investments to the fund were axed following the ejection of New Zealand First from Parliament in last year's election.

Ardern says the Ministry of Social Development will be getting involved to support laid-off workers in both regions.

"We'll keep investing in those projects, everything from marae restoration to horticulture products, water storage and aquaculture. There is a range of investments we are making to create jobs that are fit for the future. One of the things I hear the most from employers is that they are struggling to find workers right now."