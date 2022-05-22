PM-elect Anthony Albanese renews commitment to Indigenous Australians

Credit / Anthony Albanese Facebook

Australia's new Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese has reached out to Indigenous Australians soon after winning Saturday night's general election across the Tasman, according to indigenous broadcaster NITV.

In a major policy announcement, Albanese has committed to answering the call of the Uluru Statement for a first nations voice to be enshrined in the Australian constitution.

“On behalf of the Australian Labor Party, I commit the Uluru Statement from the Heart,“ he said.

“We can answer its patient, gracious call for a voice enshrined in our Constitution because all of us ought to be proud, that amongst our great multicultural society, we count the oldest living continuous culture in the world.”

Albanese also announced that Linda Burney, who is Wiradjuri, will be Labor's Minister for Indigenous Affairs.