PM fronts on Three Waters backdown - 'A mistake has been made'

Ardern said Monday that 'a mistake has been made' with regard to entrenching part of the government's new three waters legislation. Photo / NZME / FILE

The prime minister has confronted the government's back down over a plan to require a more than majority vote for future governments to repeal parts of its Three Waters legislation.

“What we need to know is a mistake has been made and we are taking it as a team,” Ardern told RNZ's morning report, Monday.

In the latest revision of its Three Waters policy, the government had allowed an amendment from Green MP Eugenie Sage, requiring a 60 per cent majority in parliament to repeal articles around water infrastructure privatisation.

House Leader Chris Hipkins dumped the policy Sunday after a week of legal scholars branding it a 'danger' to democracy.

Lawyers argued new governments must be able to change things with a simple 50 per cent majority, as has been convention since parliament began in Aotearoa in 1854.

The exception of the above being changes to election law, which are set at 75 per cent, because they are considered matters of constitutional importance, to the degree they should ideally have the support of both major parties.

“This provision is very narrow and only applies to the act of selling water. The issue is the principal vote is 75 per cent and we have 60 per cent." Ardern said of the 60 per cent margin the government had tried to entrech.

“We do have to put some guard rails around the entrenchment part.”

Prime minister Ardern doubled down on the principle of the Three Waters policy itself, maintaining something has to be done to raise the standard of water supply in Aotearoa.

“We could not ignore what we have been told about our water infrastructure." she said.

“When you go to the local government they accept we have a problem so what we do about it? There was an alternative which would ultimately cause ratepayers stress.”

The entrenchment clause will be removed before the bill faces its third reading whereby it passes into law.

National have pledged to repeal Three Waters should it come into power at the 2023 general election.