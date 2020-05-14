PM gives preview of 'Rebuilding Together' Budget focused mainly on jobs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given a sneak preview of what will be released in Budget 2020 today, with jobs being the main focus.

From her Facebook page this morning she announced in a live video the name of the Budget, titled Rebuilding Together.

“It really just demonstrates that this is a Budget that will be focused first and foremost on jobs, jobs and jobs. That’s because, of course, we see that as an important foundation to people’s wellbeing, she says.

“Decent jobs with decent pay creates a foundation for what gives them dignity, it gives them a network when you think about the things that people are missing during this phase.”

She says this year’s Budget will be very different from previous years, due to the impact of COVID-19.

“A process that usually starts months and months will essentially start again and that’s what we’ve done, she says.

“All the while fighting COVID-19 and facing the pandemic here in New Zealand, we’ve also been re-working our budget which is going to be presented today.”

While employment will be a main focus, other areas will also be covered in relation to health and the economy.

“The other challenges that we a country were facing before we even came into COVID-19 and this is a chance for us to address those in our response as well.”

She says the Budget to be announced today will be only one step in the recovery from COVID-19.

“There will be a lot more for us to say. What you’ll see is that the same unrelenting focus that we’ve had on our health response you will now see in our economic response.”

Details of the budget will be released at 2pm when the Prime Minister will give a speech.