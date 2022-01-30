PM, Governor-General isolating after Waitangi flight

Image: Stuff

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro are self isolating following exposure to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on a flight between Northland and Wellington.

Ardern and Kiro travelled to Te Tai Tokerau Saturday to prerecord speeches for virtual Waitangi Day commemorations after in-person events were called off due to Omicron.

All on the flight (NZ8273) deemed as ‘high-risk’ by the Ministry of Health are considered close contacts and have been told to ‘remain in isolation for 10 days following their exposure’.

A statement by the PM's office confirmed she was in isolation shortly after 10 pm last night.

"The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well. In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately [on Sunday] and will isolate until Tuesday," it said.

"The Governor-General and members of her staff were also on board and are following the same isolation instructions."

Ardern has taken a PCR test this morning, with test results expected Monday.

"She remains asymptotic and continues to feel well," a spokesperson for the PM's office says.