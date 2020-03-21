PM to make nationwide COVID-19 update at midday  

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to make a nationwide announcement at 12pm today to update the country on the next steps the government is taking in the fight against Covid-19.

The public is being urged to watch the announcement which will air live on Māori Television, from the Māori Television website and Facebook page, as well as TVNZ and RNZ.

Director-General of the Ministry of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced this morning that the number of cases of coronavirus in New Zealand has risen by 14 overnight, bringing the total number to 53.

“The locations of these cases are four in Wellington, one in Taranaki, three in Auckland, one in Waikato, one in Taupō, one in Manawatū and two in Nelson,” he says.

As well as the total number of 53 cases, there are also four probable cases, Dr Bloomfield says.

“Most of these cases are travel-related but as yet, in two instances, no link to overseas travel has been ascertained and we continue to investigate. So at this point, we cannot rule out a risk of community transition in these cases.”

Dr Bloomfield will also give another announcement at 12.30pm, after Ardern’s address.

Read more: PM announces alert system for COVID-19