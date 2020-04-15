PM makes pay cuts for her team - 4:30PM Newsbreak

- There are six new confirmed and 14 probable cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 1,386. Thirteen people are in hospital, three are in ICU including two in a critical condition. n total 728 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the total cases, 113 are Māori and 62 are Pacific Islanders. Yesterday 2,100 tests were undertaken.

- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she, alongside all Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months. Ardern says the decision was leadership-based while also acknowledging the financial hardships and job losses as a result of COVID-19.

- John Tamihere and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have been announced as the new co-leaders of the Māori Party. The party leadership role had been unfulfilled since Te Ururoa Flavell announced his retirement from politics in 2017. The Māori Party National Executive confirmed Ngarewa-Packer - standing in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate and Tamihere in Tāmaki Makaurau. The impacts of COVID-19 will be felt among Māori so what can the party offer?