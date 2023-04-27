PM: No new taxes, no special levy to pay for cyclone recovery

The government is confident it can cover the cost of the cyclone recovery without needing to introduce a specific levy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, in a pre-Budget speech in Auckland, said the cost of the recovery would be largely met within this year's Budget operating and capital allowances.

“The Treasury has put the cost of asset damage from the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle at between $9 billion and $14.5 billion. This is more than the Kaikōura earthquake but significantly less than the Canterbury quakes," Hipkins said.

“Half of the total estimated costs relate to ‘public infrastructure’ – assets owned by central and local government such as roads. The bill for these assets is usually spread over a longer period, so it is appropriate to do so for this.

“A key message of this Budget is restraint. In a cost-of-living crisis, now is not the time to be asking Kiwis to pay more through a levy for cyclone repair costs,” Hipkins said.



PM makes pre-budget announcements.

'No frills' budget

Hipkins wouldn't reveal specifics of Budget 2023, leaving that for Finance Minister Grant Robertson to announce on May 18. But he did say it would be "no frills", reflecting the situation Aotearos is facing at the time.

"I want to be clear. Times are tough for many people right now. I get that and I hear that from my local community in the Hutt Valley too. Family budgets are tight and many are going without. The stress this places on families and parents is huge.

"I know that business is doing what it can to absorb increasing costs and not pass these onto your customers. I do not think this has been acknowledged enough. Thank you for doing what you can.

No new tax

"But with increasing input costs, supply chains under pressure, and an unstable global picture, there comes a point at which you have no choice but to increase your prices."

Despite yesterday's IRD report showing the super-wealthy are paying a lower effective tax rate than most of the population, Hipkins said his government would not introduce any new taxes, including a capital gains tax before the election. But he hinted the door could be open for changes after the election.

"That commitment remains up until election day. And I've said as a party in government - at the moment we're the only party in government, I'd love to see that continue after the election - or potentially a party in another governing arrangement after the election, we will be very, very clear what our tax policy is well in advance of the election so that when people go to the ballot box they know what they're voting for."