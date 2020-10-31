PM offers Greens cooperation agreement, Greens meeting to decide on offer

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a proposed cooperation agreement with the Green Party despite Labour winning a clear majority in the election.

The agreement will see Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw become ministers outside of cabinet. Davidson will become Minister for the Prevention of Familiy and Sexual Violence and Associate Minister of Housing focusing on homelessness, and Shaw will continue as Climate Change Minister and Associate Environment Minister.

The Green Party are meeting to decide whether they will accept the arrangement and are expected to confirm their decision later today.

The PM said she will name her cabinet on Monday, despite the outcome of the decision of the Greens, with ministers to be sworn in on Friday.