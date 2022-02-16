PM rejects protestors' demands; calls actions illegal, intimidatory

Protesters are now into their second week camped outside Parliament and it looks as if they're in for the long haul.

So why is the government not meeting with them to listen to their concerns?

That question was put to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Te Ao Tapatahi today, in her first weekly interview for the year.

Expressing concern about the protestors creating fear around Parliament, Ardern said, “Some of our great social movements and important changes in Aotearoa have been off the back of people movements and protest. So, of course, it is something that we expect in Parliament and it’s something that the people of Wellington are very used to.

“But what we have seen here has moved from a protest into something that is creating a really difficult situation for Wellingtonians. There’s intimidation, people are harassed if they are moving through the city with masks, young people on their way to school and the reports are consistent and daily.

“It is problematic. There is illegal activity in the sense that there are vehicles blocking people’s passage and path. Victoria University can’t access its buildings, so that’s why police have said they will be taking a course of action.”

Ardern says the protestors have listed, as she calls them, “demands” that she says “boils down to remove every public health measure that is in place,” mask-wearing, social distancing and vaccination, that have been used to slow the Omicron spread down.

“Representatives of the group are anti-vaccination. That does sit at the core of this movement too. We’ve made, very clear, our position on those things.”

Ardern says that when New Zealand can move away from restrictions, the country will.

“This month we open our borders. We don’t use lockdowns anymore. Of course we will move away from restrictions because no one wants them or likes them but they’re doing a job for us that we need.”

Attacks from protestors towards the Prime Minister are to a “certain degree” a part of the job, though she says they are also not okay.

“But the people outside, they didn’t ask for that. They’re just going about their daily business and they should not be experiencing the reports of abuse that we’ve seen.”