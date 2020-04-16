PM to reveal what Level 3 restrictions will look like for Aotearoa

Today the Government is due to reveal what restrictions will be in place for New Zealanders once the country moves into Alert Level 3.

On Monday 20 next week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also announce whether or not the four-week Level 4 lockdown period will be extended.

New Zealand was in Level 3 for 48 hours prior to the full lockdown in March causing chaos across the country as people hurried to prepare.

The restrictions at that time required non-essential businesses to close, events and gatherings to be cancelled and schools only remained open for children of essential workers.

Workplaces were required to implement alternative working with staff who could work from home, no discretionary domestic air travel was allowed between regions and public transport was restricted for everyone except people undertaking essential services and transport of freight.