PM reveals Alert Level 3 restrictions intended to help begin economic recovery

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed what restrictions will be in place for New Zealanders once the country moves into Alert Level 3.

“Alert Level 3 will see many significant restrictions on New Zealanders’ movements retained, but will permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way that will allow the economic recovery to begin,” she says.

Level 3 will be a progression, not a rush to normality. Ardern says it carries forward many of the restrictions in place at Level 4, including the requirement to mainly be at home in your bubble and to limit contact with others.

“Protecting the health of New Zealanders is our primary focus but we also need to position the economy for recovery. Importantly the test for a business opening at Level 3 moves to it being safe, rather than being essential,” Ardern says.

Changes at Level 3 include:

Minor extensions to bubbles

Sticking to existing bubbles will be recommended but some expansion will be allowed.

This could be the case for people who need a caregiver, children in shared care, a defacto partner who is caring for others, or a single person who wants the company of a sibling.

Some people will be able to return to work and business reopens if safe

People must work from home if they can and, where that is not possible, businesses may re-open but must comply with health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

Businesses will only be allowed to be accessed by the staff and without a customer-facing function.

Building and construction or forestry can open under strict health and safety and physical distancing rules.

Businesses that are accessed by the public or customers such as retail, hardware stores and restaurants can open but only for online or phone purchases and contactless delivery or click and collect.

Partial reopening of education

Early childhood centres and schools will be available up to Year 10 only but attendance is purely voluntary.

For children who are able, distance learning is still the best option. Tertiary education will mostly be through distance learning.

Travel restrictions

Travel restrictions will remain but move from local to regional.

This recognises that more people will travel to work, or to take children to school. But to avoid taking potential COVID-19 cases to other parts of the country, restricting movement to what is necessary remains the goal.

Funerals and weddings

Funerals and weddings will be able to go ahead but they will need to be limited to 10 people.

There will only be allowed to be services and no meals, food or receptions will be allowed to take place.

“At Level 3 there are slightly more opportunities for you to come into contact with people outside your bubble. As a general rule of thumb, the goal of keeping two metres away from each other still applies.”

Ardern says the government has engaged with sector groups on the details announced so far, and further details will continue to be made available over the coming days.