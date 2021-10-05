PM reveals vaccination certificates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed some details about the coming use of vaccine passes or certificates today, with more to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Ardern says these will be used in New Zealand from as early as next month, and will be used to lessen the risk in high-risk settings such as in large-scale events and hospitality.

"If you are booked for a summer festival ... this a warning or a heads-up, go and get vaccinated."

She did say these would not impact anyone's ability to access essential services like hospitals or supermarkets. They will also not be used for public housing.

Though where else these can be used is still being finalised, Ardern says the cabinet has agreed they will be using vaccine passes or certificates.

Ardern said there could be circumstances where certificates weren't mandated by the government but were mandated by event organisers, for example.

Ardern acknowledged she was deliberately cautious about mandating it in too many areas.

Consultation was being done with the hospitality industry to see how certificates would work.

The passes or certificates will be a physical document that can be downloaded and printed or kept digitally on a smartphone.

The detail of the framework will be released in advance of it taking effect so people could prepare.

"But indicatively, we're likely to begin using them in November."

"It's one of the best ways we can ensure summer plans can go ahead uninterrupted.

"To enjoy the things you love, you need to be vaccinated this month, not in December."

More to come.