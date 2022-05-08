PM spending Mother's Day isolating after partner Clarke Gayford tests positive for Covid

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Dr Ashley Bloomfield in February. Photo / File

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is isolating for seven days after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19.

Ardern announced she had begun isolating in a Mother’s Day post on social media shortly before midday today.

"Happy Mother’s Day everyone! It’s not even midday and already I’d say ours has been a mixed bag. Neve was so excited that it was Mother’s Day she got up nice and early to share this lovely card! (Who doesn’t love being compared to hot lava…)," Ardern wrote on Facebook.

"The downside is Clarke woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive for COVID, so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us!

"I’m fine and so is Neve. I’ll be working from home so anyone who watches question time, or is attending my Business NZ speech on Wednesday, you’ll still see me remotely!

"Otherwise, a happy Mother’s Day to everyone who plays mum in anyones life. You are as magical as hot lava is to a three year old!"

Earlier this year, Ardern also underwent a period of isolation after a January visit to Waitangi with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro due to a flight attendant on their return flight from Kerikeri testing positive for Omicron.