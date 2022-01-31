PM tests negative for Omicron; will remain in isolation

The Prime Minister has returned a negative COVID-19 test but will remain in isolation until the end of Tuesday February 1 in line with Ministry of Health guidance.

Ardern had been isolating since Saturday evening following an Omicron exposure event on a flight between Wellington and Northland.

Ardern was in Tai Tokerau with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to record speeches for a televised Waitangi presentation after in-person events were cancelled by the Trust in charge of the Treaty Grounds.

A statement from the PM's office says she will chair tomorrow's cabinet meeting remotely.

“As the Prime Minister is not be able to be in the Beehive in person tomorrow, the Deputy Prime Minister will attend post-cab on her behalf.” it said.