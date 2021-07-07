PM wants Oranga Tamariki to work more on prevention than uplifts

Oranga Tamariki is committed to working alongside whānau much earlier to reduce any risk or potential of uplift, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

She told Tapatahi at midday that the community wants Oranga Tamariki to prevent harm being done in the first place "but for a long time they've been very focused, because of need, on dealing with the most acute end and so intervening when people are in crisis,”

The government is trying to build a system that does more work on both prevention and working with the community and with iwi.,” Ardern says.

“That's the part of the system that's being built and I think has the potential to make the biggest change for everybody."

The prime minister was commenting today as fresh accusations were being made about bullying and intimidation in the state child welfare agency's youth justice hostel in Auckland.

This follows the shutdown of the ministry's care and protection unit in Christchurch after a leaked video was published by Newsroom showing a young person being tackled, restrained, and held in a headlock by staff.

'Inappropriate'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was not going to dismiss some of the allegations seen in the video.

"It’s very clear that any social worker who saw that would say that it was inappropriate,”

The Christchurch facility was one of the places where there are children and young people who have been unable to be cared for in other ways such as foster care, whāngai care or alternative care options.

“We've actually been working for some time to try to replace some of those styles of facilities,”

“We want to move away from those kinds of facilities and so very quick and swift action was taken there on that example,”

“What I would say generally is that Oranga Tamariki does a very difficult job, but we do need to make sure it meets its own standards, and values when it is undertaking that difficult job,”

Read More:

Fresh bullying accusations at Oranga Tamariki justice hostel; advisory panel rushes to inspect



Renewed call to close down Oranga Tamariki Care and Protection Facilities

