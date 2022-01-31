PM’s popularity slumps amid Omicron - poll

The Prime Minister's approval ratings have dropped to the lowest level since they were first measured in October 2019, according to a new political poll.

Between January 22 and 26th voters were asked if they approve of the way Prime Minister Ardern is handling her job; 52 per cent said they approve while 37 said they disapprove, the remaining 11 percent said they were unsure.

The numbers bring Ardern’s net approval rating to 15%, her approval having peaked in May 2020 at 80 percent, amid her government’s successful handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

While the PM may be taking some heat for the Omicron outbreak, the latest poll reveals a recovery of sorts for National under new leader Christopher Luxon. 42 percent of people approve of his performance, while 20 percent disapprove, 37% were unsure or didn't answer.

Undecided voters have Luxon’s approval rating of 22 percent leading the prime minister; it is twice that of former leader Todd Muller who lasted just 50 days in the top job and similar to Judith Collins’ when she first took the helm at National, however her numbers declined throughout her time as the leader.