Poem encourages Māori women to go and get a mammogram

Ngā Hine Pūkōrero has released a new poem called Ahi Kā highlighting the importance of mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is a leading cause of death among Māori women.

Breast Cancer Foundation CEO Ah-Leen Rayner says they wanted to work with the collective of Māori poets to raise awareness about breast cancer among Māori women.

"Sadly Māori are disproportionately affected, with 35% percent of Māori women more likely to be diagnosed and 65% more likely to die from breast cancer than Pākehā."

Māori women are being encouraged to get a mammogram given their vulnerability to the disease.

Te Aroha Isaia was just 24 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She had a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

"I just thought … you know … I'm too young. Let’s just leave it.”

Te Aroha says it was a frightening time for her and her whānau but she realised breast cancer can’t be ignored.

"It doesn't matter who you are, how rich you are, how old you are, it doesn't discriminate. So go and get checked."