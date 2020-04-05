Police and gangs work to mitigate family harm during lockdown - 11.30am Newsbreak

- 52 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed according to Ministry of Health data in the past 3 hours, with a rise in new probable cases to 30. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in NZ to 950, while a total of 127 have recovered from the virus. The number of people in hospital has reduced to 10, one of whom remains in intensive care in Wellington - all are in a stable condition. Six of the new cases are Māori bringing the total to 62, while the number of Pacific Island cases has risen to 28.

- New Zealand Police and gang leaders across the country have come together to mitigate family harm incidents during the Level 4 lockdown by offering support within those communities.