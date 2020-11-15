Police appeal for information about Papamoa surfer

By Te Ao - Māori News

Police are appealing for information about a surfer last seen a distance offshore Saturday night at Papamoa Beach, Bay of Plenty.

The surfer was seen at 5pm heading out for a surf and later at 8pm was noticed a distance offshore by a member of the public who alerted police.

The area where the surfer was last seen was searched by helicopters and coast guard vessels last night and a shoreline search is underway today.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may know or have seen the surfer in case the person returned to shore safely.

