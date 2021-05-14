Police appeal for people to report sharing of child exploitation video

Police say a “concerning and disturbing” video depicting child exploitation is being circulated online by people in the wider Auckland area.

It’s understood the video is predominately being shared among young people.

Police are urging those who see it being shared to contact them immediately.

The video has been circulated in the past but Police will not be disclosing any further details out of respect for the victim.

“Every time this video, and others like it, are shared, the subjects are being revictimised and this leads to further trauma,” Online Child Exploitation Team Across New Zealand Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Carter says.

Police are inquiring into its distribution.

Police are reminding people that it is an offence to distribute objectionable material under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993.

The offence is serious, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

It is also an offence to be in possession of objectionable content, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police are urging those who are aware of it being shared and know who is sharing it to contact them on 105 quoting file number 210513/8328.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.