Police appeal for sightings of missing woman

By Te Ao - Māori News
Cacia Fernandes-Dias, 48, has been missing since October.  Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for the public's assistance as they seek sightings of Cacia Fernandes-Dias.

Cacia, 48, was reported missing on 20 October from Auckland where she was living.

Police believe Cacia has travelled to the Hutt Valley or the Wellington City area.

Police are concerned for her safety and urge anyone who has seen Cacia or knows of her whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 201020/7967.

