Police appeal for sightings of missing woman

Police are appealing for help to find a young woman missing in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty police issued an appeal Friday night for sightings of missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

Police said whānau last heard from Shylo on Thursday night and have serious concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be in the Rotoiti area and thought to be driving a Silver 2009 Audi A3 Hatchback, registration number MYM472.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Shylo or her vehicle, or has any information that may assist, to call them on 105 and quote event number P045868786.