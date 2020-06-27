Police appeal for witnesses to serious crash involving pedestrian death

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Manurewa, Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to the car versus pedestrian crash on Russell Road in Manurewa at around 7.45pm. Sadly, the pedestrian died following the crash.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has information that may help police enquiries is urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 2611 321.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.