Police appeal for woman who witnessed Kawakawa altercation

Police investigating the death of a 22-year-old man in the Bay of Islands are appealing for a woman seen in CCTV footage who witnessed an altercation on the main street of Kawakawa to contact them. The woman was not involved in the incident, police said.

In a statement, police said they are continuing to investigate the death of 22-year-old Bram Willems who was killed following an incident in Opua on Thursday evening.

A 14-year-old male has been charged with murder in relation to Mr Willems’ death and is due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on February 4.

"The investigation into Mr Willems’ death continues, and we are reiterating our appeal for any information on both an incident in Kawakawa and sightings of a vehicle.

"Police have been canvassing CCTV footage and we believe there was a woman who witnessed an altercation outside of the Work and Income building on Kawakawa’s main street at around 10pm on Thursday."

Police are asking the woman to contact them, "She was not involved in the incident but it is important that police speak with her."

The woman can contact police by visiting her nearest station or contacting 105 and quoting file number 210108/7855, police said.

Police have asked for anyone who may have taken photographs or filmed the incident in Kawakawa to upload this using the link here that they have provided.

They are also appealing for sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620 (pictured below) in the Kawakawa, Opua or Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Information can be given to police via 105 again quoting file number 210108/7855.

Photo / Supplied