Police armed offenders squad involved in Kawerau arrest

A Kawerau man has been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery of an ATM in the eastern Bay of Plenty town.

A number of police staff, including the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a residential address in Kawerau on Saturday morning in connection with the incident which occurred earlier this week.

Police said a 45-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court on Monday.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and police say they have not ruled out further arrests and charges.

"We hope today’s result provides assurance to the community that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said in a statement Saturday afternoon.