Police arrest pair over aggravated robbery in Whangārei

Two women have been arrested by police in Whangārei over a robbery last week that left an elderly Tikipunga resident with severe bruises on her face.

The women, aged 20 and 27, have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford said police had worked tirelessly to find those responsible.

"Police hope this result provides some form of comfort for the victim, who we have been supporting."

How it happened

The woman, in her 80s, was driving into the entrance of a property in Tikipunga when a white station wagon overtook her and stopped suddenly at about 9.50pm.

Acting detective sergeant Steve Anderson said the passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the victim's car, unlocked it through the window, and assaulted her before fleeing with her handbag.

The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.