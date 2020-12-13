Police ask public for help locating missing Papatoetoe man

Missing Papatoetoe man Naveen Kishore. Photo/Supplied

Counties-Manukau Police are asking for the public's help locating missing Papatoetoe man, Naveen Kishore.

Naveen, 42, was last seen in Papatoetoe on Saturday wearing a white top with black spots and black pants.

He is described as being around 180cm tall and of solid build.

Naveen may be in the South Auckland or Hamilton area and may be driving a silver or grey Honda Accord saloon.

There are concerns for Naveen’s safety and wellbeing.

If you have seen him or know where he might, police ask that you call them on 105, quoting file number 201212/1968.