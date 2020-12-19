Police ask for public help over Wellington CBD assault

Wellington Police investigating an assault in the central city early Saturday morning are asking for public assistance.

Around 3:15am, a male was knocked to the ground in a disorder incident outside Subway on Dixon Street, Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said in a statement.

Police have spoken to a number of people but are looking for anyone who saw what happened or may have information that could be of use to let them know.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said police wished to thank members of the public who helped the victim and called emergency services.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 201219/4960.