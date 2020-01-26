Police believe missing teenage swimmer's body found

Police searching for a missing 14-year-old Dunedin swimmer have located a body this morning.

While formal identification is still to take place, Sergeant Nathan White, of Otago Coastal Search and Rescue, says police believe it is missing teenager Vinnie Beecroft, who failed to return to shore at St Clair Beach, Dunedin on Thursday.

"Our team are relieved they have been able to return Vinnie to his family," Sergeant White says.

Te Ao's earlier news report on the search. Video/File

In an earlier statement on behalf of the family, Kathy Peters, a relative of the teenager, said the family wish to express their utmost gratitude for the efforts that have been made by everyone in the search.

"Very special thoughts and thanks go to the young boys who were there with Vinnie at the time, their efforts were truly brave and heroic in their bid to help Vinnie when he got into difficulty at Seconds Cliff on Thursday afternoon," Peters says.

"The boys had spent the afternoon having fun in and around the water, enjoying the day, when tragedy struck."

The teenager's family have requested privacy.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou have placed a rāhui over St Clair Beach, extending to the gathering of kaimoana and recreational activities.

The rūnanga says the rāhui will stay in place for 3 days but will be revised if needed.