Police checkpoint experience leaves whānau worried for daughter's health

Police will continue working with government agencies and communities to take care of families under Level 4. This from NZ Police, who said recently they are still keeping a watchful eye out on their communities.

Police said there won't be anything different from the past two weeks.

More police will be seen in the area and will aim to educated and inform families. But there's a father in Waikato pleading for more understanding following an incident in Te Arawa over Easter weekend.

Manihera Forbes and his whānau are self-isolating for fear of the coronavirus spreading to their daughter, who has a low immune system and is less likely to fight off the virus. They say the information given by officials, while helpful for the general public, does not give guidance to families in the minority that would struggle to fight off the virus.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Te Ao Māori News / March 6, 2020

Read more:

Wally Haumaha Deputy Police Commissioner said he was unsure whether or not the checkpoints would be removed in the coming weeks after we go into Level 3. Leaders of Ngāti Porou and Te Whānau a Apanui said they will keep their checkpoints to keep their regions safe.

When it goes down to Level 2, iwi say they will reassess.