Police commissioner admits the public should have been consulted on ARTs

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster concedes that police should have consulted the public before trialing their armed response teams (ART). Going forward, Commissioner Coster wants police to carry firearms as little as possible.

“My commitment as Commissioner is for us to be a generally unarmed police service. That we are routinely not carrying firearms,” Andrew Coster says.

The death of Black American George Floyd and the resulting Black Lives Matter marches raised the issue of police brutality across the globe. The Commissioner says in the weeks following Floyd’s death, NZ police received almost 4000 letters.

“I believe the death of George Floyd galvanised a lot of public opinion and helped more people to weigh in on the question,” Coster says.

Criminologist Emelie Rakete recently raised concerns that ARTs would indiscriminately target Māori. Coster says that there is a wider issue. That wider issue, is that Māori outcomes in the justice system are appalling.

“It’s really important for us to take a look at our own practices, and make sure that nothing is adding to that problem.”

He assured the public said that any outliers in the 14,000 strong police force who defy standard practices will be dealt with.

Addressing the issue of gun crime, Coster says it’s complicated. Keeping firearms out of the wrong hands, and working with the community remains a police priority.

Going forward, the Commissioner said that people actually felt safer with the ARTs. He says that training police to deal with dangerous frontline situations will help police reduce frontline firearms usage.