Police confirm sex trafficking investigation in Northland

Police have started an investigation into an alleged sex trafficking syndicate in the Far North.

Northland Police confirmed they are investigating allegations of sexual offending involving a girl following a complaint received in February.



A 35-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges relating to sexual offending.

As a result of further enquiries by Police, four more men have been arrested and charged in relation to this investigation.



The men, aged between 36 and 66, all face charges under the Prostitution Reform Act (2003) and will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court.