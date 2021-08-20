Police crack down on anti-lockdown, mask protestors

Police yesterday arrested and charged five people for breaching the Alert Level 4 lockdown, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

Officers in Christchurch yesterday arrested three people allegedly involved in an anti-lockdown protest.

A group of 10 people gathered on the Bridge of Remembrance on Cashel Street about 1pm.

Police encouraged the protestors to comply with Alert Level 4 restrictions but three were taken into custody when they refused to do so.

Two men, aged 46 and 50, and a woman, aged 56, have been charged with failing to comply with a direction/prohibition/restriction (Covid-19). They are to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

That protest followed a similar gathering the day before at the same location. Two people were issued warnings.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested in the Far North after refusing to comply with the requirement to wear a face covering. Police responded to the incident at Pak’nSave Kaitaia about 12.30pm.

'High level of compliance'

Two people were acting in a disorderly manner toward supermarket staff and other members of the public while refusing to wear a face covering.



A 44-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested for disorderly behaviour and breaching the Public Health Response Act.



But the commissioner says while the actions of these five people are disappointing, police continue to see a high level of compliance from New Zealanders under Alert level 4.



“We all know what’s expected of us by now and that it takes a collective effort to stop Covid-19 in its tracks., Coster says.



“Our communities are largely respecting the requirement to wear a face-covering at essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies, and Police will remain out and about conducting compliance checks and reassurance patrols.



He says while Police will be taking an education-first approach, as has seen over the past few days, enforcement action will be taken when necessary.



The commissioner also urged motorists to take care on the roads. “That means avoiding unnecessary travel to reduce congestion, particularly around Covid-19 testing sites - and resisting the temptation of quieter roads by adhering to the speed limit.”

