Police crack down on Level 3 mass gatherings - 7am Newsbreak

- Only two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by The Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours with no new deaths. Both cases are household contacts of an employee at St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home in Auckland. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,136. Another three people have been hospitalised, none are in ICU. Another three people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 1,266 or 85 percent, and 8% of the total cases are Māori, totalling 126, while the number of Pacific Island cases has risen today to 79. There were 4,634 tests completed yesterday, with a combined total to date of 150,223.

- Since the announcement of Level 3 restrictions earlier this week Police are concerned about the large number of public reports being sent in regarding mass gatherings. More than 1,000 reports have been noted by the Police, 685 were received this weekend just gone.

"There is a very clear message, now is not the time to be out socialising or hosting a party and at Alert level 3 there are still restrictions and we need to continue sticking to the rules and we need to be at home as much as possible, only travel if it is essential travel and keep it local," says Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser.

- The divisions between Ngāpuhi appear to be closing as they stand together in these uncertain times. Chairwoman of Te Rūnanganui a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Mere Mangu is optimistic after witnessing Ngāpuhi's COVID-19 recovery response.

- Cabinet has approved the fast-tracking of large shovel ready projects, largely bypassing the Resource Management Act.

The announcement this weekend by Environment Minister David Parker comes as the government continues to identify projects which could begin sooner with a large injection of public money. The aim is to boost the economy as it enters a sharp downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The new act, due to be passed in June, would take away the ability of the public and councils to have any input into whether projects proceed and instead hand this power to small panels of experts, chaired by an Environment Court judge. But this would only be for a period of two years.