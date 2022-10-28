Police culture making changes with help from Māori-led research programe

Two research teams and a statistician are joining the independent panel examining police bias to continue the work of the multi-year policing delivery research programme.

It was established in March 2021, and police are using the kaupapa Māori approach to hear from marginalised communities.

Tā Kim Workman (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) who established the programme and is chair of the independent panel, said the goal was to establish a relationship with the police based on an equal partnership.

The panel, which also features Lady Tureiti Moxon, Rahui Papa and Professor Paul Spoonley, aims to have a relationship with the police based on equal partnership where they would listen. "We have the mandate to question the research and to commission research to seek information.

“This research really affects Māori more than anyone else, and we wanted to take a kaupapa Māori approach to research to make it a values-based research that honours our tikanga and honours te Tiriti, ”Workman said.

“And it is really about engaging Māori and other communities in a way that is not doing research about them but doing research with them.”

The research will be looking at police traffic stops and police engagement, the use of force by the police and charging decisions made by police to prosecute or not prosecute.

Workman said the Police had responded well, came on board cooperating with the panel, and were making identifications on areas that need to be changed in policing.

“If we can get a culture working within the police where they feel comfortable about improving and about being fairer and equitable in the way they do their job, then I think that we are potentially onto a winner.”