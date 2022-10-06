Police disrupt ‘significant' stolen property ring

Police in Wellington say they have disrupted a significant stolen property ring and recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegally obtained property.

In a police press release, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Anna Grant says more than 60 police officers were involved in the execution of 12 warrants across the capital today as part of Operation Trump Card.

Two men and a woman have been arrested.

Police allege they are key players in receiving stolen goods.

They face a variety of receiving-related charges and further, significant, charges are likely to follow.

Police allege the property that has been recovered was acquired through theft and burglary, being shoplifted, and obtained by fraud.

Grant says among the many items are high-value pushbikes, such as mountain bikes or e-bikes, whiteware and other household appliances, high-value tools and construction materials.

‘Highly organised’

Many of the pushbikes and e-bikes have reportedly been stolen from the central city area.

The offenders have been highly organised and Operation Trump Card has involved months of planning.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.

Over coming weeks police will work to find the owners of the stolen property, Grant says.

Police will release more details soon about options for owners to identify outstanding property.

“If anyone has been the subject of theft or burglary, we urge them to report it to police and give as much detail as possible about the stolen items,” she says.

Stolen items can be reported to Police via the 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105.