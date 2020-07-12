Police dive squad recover bodies after vehicle plunges into Lake Rotoma

updated By Te Ao - Māori News

A police dive squad has recovered the bodies of two people from Lake Rotoma near Rotorua today after a vehicle plunged into the water yesterday afternoon following an accident.

Police reported Saturday evening that emergency services were involved in an ongoing effort to extricate a vehicle that went into the water following a crash on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoma, Rotorua. At the time, police said they were unable to ascertain the number of occupants in the vehicle.

The single-vehicle collision was reported around 12.40pm.

A scene guard was in place overnight.

Early Sunday afternoon, police updated their earlier report saying, "Two people were recovered deceased from the lake by the dive squad."

Police are working to support the family of those who have died.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories