Police dive squad search Lake Rotoma for vehicle that plunged into water

By Te Ao - Māori News

A police dive squad is today searching Lake Rotoma near Rotorua for a vehicle that plunged into the water yesterday afternoon following an accident.

Police reported Saturday evening that emergency services were involved in an ongoing effort to extricate a vehicle that went into the water following a crash on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoma, Rotorua.

The single-vehicle collision was reported around 12.40pm.

A scene guard was in place overnight.

At the time, police said they were unable to ascertain the number of occupants in the vehicle.

