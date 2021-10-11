Police find second woman in Northland Covid emergency

Police have found a woman sought because she allegedly travelled to Northland with a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 after breaching the Auckland Covid-19 border.

Police found the woman in West Auckland home tonight.

The woman has been taken into custody under s70 of the Health Act and taken to a managed isolation hotel.

On Monday, Ngāti Wai Trust Board chairperson Aperahama Edwards expressed frustration at the lack of details known for the second woman.

Locations of interest for Northland were only updated today but the events have caused concern for people in Northland and Iwi leaders.

"Ki tō mātou titiro, he iti noa ngā kōrero kua tae mai ki a mātou, ko te hōhā i roto i tērā, he pakeke kia tahuri ā Ngāti Wai ki te tiaki i ōna uri i runga i te iti o ngā kōrero i tae mai kia mātou,"Edwards saaid

Limited information

"From what we see, the information coming to us is minimal. The frustration within that is how do we then care for our people with limited information?" he said.

He is in support of calls by northern leaders for the government to be genuine in its approach to working in collaboration with those at the flax roots.

"Kua hōhā te iwi, ngā iwi. Meingahia nei hei whakaaro tuarua noa i roto i tēnei tūāhua, i runga i te mōhio ko ō mātou uri ka tukino kahahia inā horapa nuitia tenei mate ki konei, koinei mātou e tohe atu nei.

"The people are frustrated. We're only an afterthought in this situation, knowing that it is our people who are significantly impacted by the spread of this virus," he said.

At the weekend, vaccine numbers increased for Northland, with 3091 doses on Saturday alone,

"E mahi tahi ana ngā hapū me ngā iwi o te taitokerau...ki te akiaki ki o mātou uri ki te werohia ki a mātou uri, kō atu i tera, he torotoro ki o mātou whanaunga mā te āta rīngi haere ki ngā kaumātua ki ngā whānau kia kite e pehea ana te noho,"

"The hapū are working together across Te Tai Tokerau. We're encouraging our people to be vaccinated. Other than that we're reaching out to our relatives, making calls to check on our elders, our families to see how they're doing."