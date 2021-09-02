Police gear up to arrest Auckland MIQ escapee  

Police geared up in full PPE to arrest an Auckland managed isolation hotel escapee, who has Covid-19.

Police Superintendent Steve Kehoe says shortly after 10.30am police were notified that a person who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 had escaped a managed quarantine facility in Ellerslie.

Police cordoned off the man's Ōtāhuhu home and arrested the man.

Superintendant Kehoe says police staff responding to this incident were dressed in full PPE and all police staff who had responded to this incident had followed all health guidelines, in accordance with Police Covid-19 procedures.

Police found the man spent 12 hours on the run after leaving the Novotel Ellerslie facility at 1am before being caught this afternoon.

He appeared in court via phone today charged with breaching Covid legislation and was granted bail back to the Novotel facility on a 24-hour curfew.

He was remanded without plea and interim name suppression was granted.

He will next appear in court on September 23.