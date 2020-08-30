Police to hand out thousands of face masks for public transport travel

Police will hand out thousands of face masks to members of the public as face-coverings become compulsory on public transport across the country from Monday.

Police say they will increase visibility around the country to help remind people of the new restrictions and the requirement to wear masks on buses, trains and ferries.

"We recognise this requirement is something new for many Kiwis and it's something people may not have been used to doing previously," Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said in a statement.

"While these masks have been designed to be disposable, as part of our education approach it is hoped that it makes the idea of wearing a face-covering become more familiar for the public."

Police will be present at transport hubs and other areas with high volumes of foot traffic in Auckland and around the country.