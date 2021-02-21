Police to have 'highly visible presence' after motorcyclist shot near Te Teko in Bay of Plenty

Police will maintain "a highly visible presence" in the eastern Bay of Plenty after a man was shot on SH30 near Te Teko on Friday afternoon.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Stuart Nightingale said police worked through the night to locate and arrest a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Whakatāne District Court on Saturday.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a second offender and Nightingale said the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the Bay of Plenty, particularly in and around Te Teko and Kawerau.

"This was an unprovoked and cowardly attack on a person riding alone and going about their business.

"In saying that, it is an isolated incident and police do not believe there is any cause for concern from other motorcyclists or the general public."

Nightingale said police enquires into a video circulating online have established that it is not connected to Friday’s grievous assault, but rather an unrelated incident in Hastings in November last year.