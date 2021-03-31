Police hunt for car in relation to Napier homicide

Police are seeking sightings of a car as a part of a homicide investigation into the death of a man in Napier.

Police confirmed today the man was 63-year-old Napier resident, Peter Liu.

The police would like to hear from anyone who saw a maroon coloured Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident.

On Monday, police found Liu wounded near a property occupied by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He was treated by St John Ambulance staff before being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he died.

He was believed to have been assaulted and stabbed by two people.

The Holden Commodore was located by Police in Seddon Crescent in Napier early Tuesday morning.

More police are now patrolling the Mersey Street industrial area where the incident occurred, although they are not carrying firearms, which has occurred at other incidents recently.

Police understand the events on Monday may have rightfully caused concern and want to reassure the community that there will be a strong and visible Police presence across the city.

If you have any more information, please email us at teao@maoritelevision.com