Police investigating Auckland shootings

A homicide investigation is underway following an apparent shooting in Otara overnight.

Just before midnight on Friday, police were called to a report of a firearm being discharged on Bairds Road.

On arrival police located a critically injured man and attempted to provide medical attention, however, he died at the scene.

A second person was moderately injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Va'aelua says, "Locals should expect to see a strong police presence in the area today.

"I want to reassure the community that we are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for this and holding them to account."

In a separate incident in Auckland, police say they are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident that occurred on Marion Avenue, Mount Roskill shortly after 7.30 am on Saturday morning.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds on arrival.

The men, who had injuries ranging from critical to minor, were all transported to Auckland Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says police are seeking information about a dark coloured SUV or people mover type vehicle that was seen fleeing the vicinity at speed shortly after the incident occurred.

Police are at the scene today conducting a scene examination and a scene guard is in place.