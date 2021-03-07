Police investigating car fire in Auckland find body inside vehicle

Police investigating a car fire in Auckland on Saturday night have confirmed that a body was located inside the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Chapel Road, Flat Bush about 8.10pm.

Police confirmed Sunday they had launched an investigation after the discovery of the body in the vehicle.

"Police are making enquiries to determine what has occurred and are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Cordons remain in place while the scene is examined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210306/4193.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.