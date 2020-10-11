Police investigating death in downtown Auckland

Police were called to a report of a sudden death in downtown Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The person who died is reportedly a woman, according to witnesses spoken to by Stuff.

A cordon was set up around an apartment complex in Gore Street in the city's CBD after the death was reported to police at 3.40am.

Police carried out a scene examination, with the cordon lifted about 7.30am.

Stuff reports witnesses heard an altercation at the apartment complex and a woman screaming. A man is said to have been seen running from the building.

Gore Street is a short distance from Britomart Transport Centre and the Auckland waterfront.